Kansas Basketball Ranked No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll
Kansas basketball has secured the No. 1 spot in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, collecting 30 first-place votes as Bill Self’s team enters the 2024-25 season with high expectations.
The Jayhawks are bolstered by a strong returning core, led by All-American Hunter Dickinson, and a talented incoming group, making them the favorites to contend for another national title.
Following closely behind is Alabama at No. 2, which garnered 14 first-place votes. Nate Oats' squad has reloaded after a strong season, with a mix of experienced players and talented newcomers ready to make another deep run.
The defending national champions, UConn, come in at No. 3 with 11 first-place votes. The Huskies, led by Dan Hurley, aim to defend their title with a well-rounded roster that continues to be one of the best in the nation.
Houston sits at No. 4, earning four first-place votes. The Cougars, under Kelvin Sampson, remain a powerhouse as they move into the Big 12, bringing their physical and defensive style of play.
Rounding out the top five is Iowa State, which looks to build on its recent success with a balanced and gritty team, completing a strong showing for Big 12 programs in the preseason rankings.
Preseason AP Top 25
1. Kansas (30 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (14)
3. UConn (11)
4. Houston (4)
5. Iowa State
6. Gonzaga (1)
7. Duke
8. Baylor
9. North Carolina
10. Arizona
11. Auburn
12. Tennessee
13. Texas A&M
14. Purdue
15. Creighton
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Marquette
19. Texas
20. Cincinnati
21. Florida
22. UCLA
23. Kentucky
24. Ole Miss
25. Rutgers