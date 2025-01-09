Kansas Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Arizona State (Game 14)
The Kansas Jayhawks grabbed another solid win, taking down Arizona State 74-55 with a mix of standout performances and tough defense.
Here’s a look at how each key player graded out.
Shakeel Moore: A+
Shakeel Moore was everywhere in this game. Bill Self couldn’t stop raving about the impact Moore had, and it’s easy to see why. The box score doesn’t do him justice—his two steals, eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, and one assist were just the start. On defense, Moore was a menace. Anytime the Sun Devils tried to attack the perimeter, Moore was there to shut it down. For a team built on defense, he’s becoming absolutely essential.
Hunter Dickinson: B+
Dickinson had a solid night with 15 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes, but it wasn’t his most efficient outing. He went just 5-for-15 from the floor, which is uncharacteristic for him. Still, he made up for it with three steals, three blocks, and an assist. Dickinson’s ability to affect the game on both ends keeps him as a cornerstone for the Jayhawks.
Dajuan Harris Jr.: A
Harris did what he does best—run the offense and lock down on defense. He dished out a ridiculous seven assists and added three steals to his stat line. While his nine points on 3-for-7 shooting might not jump off the page, his leadership and defensive presence were crucial to Kansas’ success.
Zeke Mayo: A-
Mayo led the Jayhawks in scoring again, dropping 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and was active on defense. Four turnovers were a bit of a blemish, but as the primary ball handler, it’s something Kansas can live with.
KJ Adams Jr.: B-
Adams had a decent night. Defensively, he was solid and pulled down seven rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass. Offensively, though, he struggled a bit, going 2-for-6 from the field and finishing with just six points. It wasn’t his best performance, but he still contributed in important ways.
AJ Storr: F
Yikes. There’s no sugarcoating it—this was rough for Storr. In just three minutes, he missed a three-pointer, committed two turnovers, a foul, and ended with a -7 point differential. His body language didn’t help either, leaving questions about his fit in the lineup. Bill Self still believes in him, but this game wasn’t an encouraging sign.
Rylan Griffen: B+
Griffen came ready to play. He was a spark on both ends of the court, contributing nine points on 4-for-9 shooting, plus a steal, an assist, and three rebounds in just 18 minutes. Defensively, he was active and impactful, drawing comparisons to Moore’s performance. It’s clear he’s more than just a shooter.
David Coit: C-
Coit had a quiet game, struggling to make an impact. He went 0-for-3 from the floor and finished with a turnover, a rebound, and an assist in 12 minutes. Defensively, he couldn’t find his footing, which limited his effectiveness overall.
Flory Bidunga: C
The freshman had an up-and-down night, finishing with four points on 2-for-2 shooting while racking up a team-high five fouls. He struggled defensively at times, but these are growing pains for a young player. Bidunga showed flashes of potential and should only improve with experience.