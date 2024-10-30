Kansas Basketball: Rylan Griffen's Debut Comes with Subtle Jab at Alabama
Rylan Griffen’s post-game comments Tuesday night after Kansas Basketball's 84-53 exhibition win over Washburn are drawing attention—and not just for the win itself.
With Kansas currently holding the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and his former team, Alabama, right on their heels at No. 2, Griffen’s subtle jab added some spice to what could become a compelling storyline this season.
“It felt good,” Griffen said about playing in Allen Fieldhouse. “Last year, a crowd like that would've come when we were playing Tennessee.”
His words hint at a sense of satisfaction with Kansas’ consistently high-energy fanbase, something he seemed to find lacking at Alabama outside of marquee matchups.
While Griffen played well and contributed to the Jayhawks’ dominant victory over the Ichabods, his words about the crowd are likely to stick just as much as his on-court performance.
It’s early days, but Griffen is already making his presence known at Kansas—not just through his play, but through a bold personality that’s bound to add fuel to the season.
And if Kansas and Alabama were to face off in the tournament, you can bet Griffen’s remarks will come up again, sparking an even bigger fire under what’s already shaping up to be a high-stakes season for both programs.