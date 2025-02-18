KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Set to Host Elite 2026 Five-Star

Toni Bryant, a top recruit in the nation, is heading to Lawrence this weekend.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball is set to welcome one of the top prospects in the class of 2026 for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Five-star power forward Toni Bryant, ranked No. 10 nationally by 247Sports, will make his way to Lawrence for the visit, as first reported by Travis Branham of 247sports.com.

Bryant, a standout at North Tampa Christian Academy in Zephyrhills, Florida, is already making waves on the recruiting circuit.

With a gaudy 0.9945 rating in the 247Sports Composite, he’s regarded as one of the top players in his class.

At 6-foot-9, Bryant possesses both size and skill, making him a coveted prospect for college programs with his active defense and developing jumpshot.

Along with the offer from Kansas, Bryant has already received attention from several top programs.

He recently added offers from North Carolina, Illinois, Clemson, and Florida State to his growing list.
The Jayhawks offered Bryant over the summer, signaling their early interest in the elite recruit.

Bryant's recruitment is expected to be a long process, but this visit could mark an important step in building a relationship with one of the top recruits in the country.

As Bryant continues to develop and prepare for the next level, his decision will have major implications.

Mathey Gibson
