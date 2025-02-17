KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Set to Retire Another Iconic Jersey Number

Arthur “Dutch” Lonborg’s jersey No. 7 will be retired during the Jayhawks' home game against Oklahoma State.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 29, 2024; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of Kansas Jayhawks warm up basketballs prior to a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Washburn Ichabods at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball will honor Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Arthur "Dutch" Lonborg by retiring his jersey No. 7 during the Jayhawks' Feb. 22 home game against Oklahoma State, Kansas Athletics announced on Monday.

Lonborg, a standout player at Kansas from 1919-1922, helped lead the Jayhawks to a conference title in 1922 and captained the team to the national championship game.

His contributions to the sport continued well beyond his playing days as a coach and athletic administrator, culminating in his Hall of Fame induction in 1973.

From 1947 to 1960, Lonborg chaired the NCAA Tournament Committee, helping expand the tournament from 8 to 25 teams. He also served as NABC president in 1935 and managed the U.S. Olympic basketball team to a gold medal in 1960. Lonborg passed away on Jan. 31, 1985.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place before tip-off at Allen Fieldhouse, providing fans a chance to celebrate the Jayhawks legend.

Kansas will then take on Oklahoma State in a massive Big 12 matchup as the team looks to move up in the conference standings after some recent struggles.

MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

