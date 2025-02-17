Kansas Basketball Set to Retire Another Iconic Jersey Number
Kansas basketball will honor Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Arthur "Dutch" Lonborg by retiring his jersey No. 7 during the Jayhawks' Feb. 22 home game against Oklahoma State, Kansas Athletics announced on Monday.
Lonborg, a standout player at Kansas from 1919-1922, helped lead the Jayhawks to a conference title in 1922 and captained the team to the national championship game.
His contributions to the sport continued well beyond his playing days as a coach and athletic administrator, culminating in his Hall of Fame induction in 1973.
From 1947 to 1960, Lonborg chaired the NCAA Tournament Committee, helping expand the tournament from 8 to 25 teams. He also served as NABC president in 1935 and managed the U.S. Olympic basketball team to a gold medal in 1960. Lonborg passed away on Jan. 31, 1985.
The jersey retirement ceremony will take place before tip-off at Allen Fieldhouse, providing fans a chance to celebrate the Jayhawks legend.
Kansas will then take on Oklahoma State in a massive Big 12 matchup as the team looks to move up in the conference standings after some recent struggles.