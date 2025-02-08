Kansas Basketball Sputters in Loss to Kansas State: Here’s How It Happened
Kansas basketball continued to have trouble in tough road environments, falling 81-73 to Kansas State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, but at times, Kansas struggled to establish a strong interior presence.
KJ Adams had a solid first half but was held scoreless in the second, taking just one shot. Zeke Mayo finished with 15 points but attempted only two shots after halftime—something Kansas will need to address as Big 12 play continues.
Mayo has shown flashes of strong play but seems to have hit a bit of a wall in conference action.
A costly three-minute scoring drought in the second half, which included three turnovers, allowed Kansas State to take control.
The Wildcats built a 15-point lead with just over five minutes remaining, and the Jayhawks couldn't recover. David N’Guessan led K-State with 20 points, while Coleman Hawkins added 12.
Dug McDaniel and Max Jones also reached double figures, providing a balanced scoring effort for the Wildcats.
Kansas State’s frontcourt once again proved to be a challenge for the Jayhawks, and their ability to capitalize on key moments made the difference.
For Kansas, road struggles have become a recurring issue, and with the grind of conference play ahead, finding more consistency away from Allen Fieldhouse will be crucial.