Kansas Basketball: Stacking Up NBA Jayhawks Point Leaders

The Jayhawks have numerous former players enjoying strong seasons in 2024-25.

Kansas Basketball has long been known for producing NBA stars, and this season is no different. Several Jayhawks are making moves across the league, showcasing their scoring ability night after night.

Here's a breakdown of Kansas alumni currently leading the charge in terms of points per game (PPG):

1. Joel Embiid – 24.88 PPG (17 games, Philadelphia 76ers)

2. Andrew Wiggins – 17.31 PPG (45 games, Miami Heat)

3. Gradey Dick – 15.04 PPG (48 games, Toronto Raptors)

4. Christian Braun – 15.00 PPG (54 games, Denver Nuggets)

5. Kelly Oubre Jr. – 14.51 PPG (51 games, Philadelphia 76ers)

6. Quentin Grimes – 10.73 PPG (51 games, Philadelphia 76ers)

7. Ochai Agbaji – 10.43 PPG (49 games, Toronto Raptors)

8. Svi Mykhailiuk – 9.82 PPG (22 games, Utah Jazz)

9. Jalen Wilson – 9.26 PPG (53 games, Brooklyn Nets)

10. Markieff Morris – 2.30 PPG (10 games, Los Angeles Lakers)

With the NBA season in full swing, these former Jayhawks are showing that Kansas continues to be a breeding ground for NBA talent.

Published
