Kansas Basketball Stars Attend JHX Hoops Victory in TBT
In the opening round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the Kansas Jayhawks alumni team was able to advance.
No. 2 seed JHX Hoops defeated No. 7 seed OffDaHook by a score of 91-78.
During the event, multiple current KU players made an appearance to watch JHX in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. JayhawkSlant reported that Darryn Peterson, Justin Cross, Flory Bidunga, Jayden Dawson, Melvin Council Jr., and Corbin Allen attended the contest.
Although Peterson, Dawson, Council, and Allen are newcomers to the team, Bidunga and Cross had past connections to players on the roster.
Bidunga was teammates with Zeke Mayo on last year’s Kansas squad, while Cross — a walk-on since 2023 — suited up alongside Mayo last season and Nicolas Timberlake the year before.
Mayo struggled in his TBT debut, scoring 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting. However, former Jayhawks Billy Preston (19 points) and Cliff Alexander (17 points, 11 rebounds) were able to do the dirty work down low and lead JHX Hoops to a victory.
The win sets up a Sunflower Showdown rematch against Purple Reign, K-State's alumni team in TBT. Both squads previously met on Thursday in a scrimmage where JHX came out on top 78-72.
The next game will be broadcast on YouTube at 8 p.m. CT on TBT's official YouTube account.