Kansas Basketball Suffers Upset Loss in Second Edition of the Sunflower Showdown
Kansas Basketball suffered a tough 81-73 defeat to Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday in the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
Following a 17-point victory over Iowa State on Monday, the Jayhawks came into Manhattan looking for another win to keep the ball rolling, but Kansas State had other plans.
The Wildcats took the 22-21 lead with 10:22 remaining in the first half after a made layup from Max Jones and Kansas State never looked back.
The Wildcats finished with four players in double digits including David N'Guessan who finished with a team high 20 points and seven rebounds. Dug McDaniel also played a vital role for the Kansas State offense finishing with 15 points and a team high 11 assists.
As for the Jayhawks, Hunter Dickinson continued to prove why he was named the preseason AP Player of the Year as he finished with a team high 21 points and nine rebounds.
Zeke Mayo and KJ Adams also had impressive performances for Kansas.
Mayo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Adams finished with 13 and five rebounds with all 13 points in the first half.
By the Numbers:
Rebounds: This is the only category that the Jayhawks led in out rebounding the Wildcats 36-30.
Assists: Kansas State made 33 field goals on 23 assists compared to Kansas' 30 made field goals on 22 assists.
Turnovers: The Jayhawks lost the turnover battle again 14-10 on six steals compared to the Wildcats' seven.
Box Score Highlights:
Hunter Dickinson: 21PTS, 9 REB
Zeke Mayo:15 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
KJ Adams Jr.:13 PTS, 5 REB
AJ Storr: 9 PTS
The Jayhawks fall to 16-7 overall and 7-5 in conference play while the Wildcats improved to 12-11 overall and 6-6 in conference play.