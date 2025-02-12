KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Survives Colorado’s Second-Half Push to Win Big

The Jayhawks defeated the struggling Buffaloes on Tuesday night.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 11, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after scoring against th eColorado Buffaloes during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after scoring against th eColorado Buffaloes during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks took care of business against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, securing a commanding 71-59 victory at Allen Fieldhouse.

Despite a brief scare in the second half, Kansas pulled away late to maintain their unbeaten home record this season.

The Jayhawks entered halftime with a comfortable 14-point lead at 40-26. Colorado, however, refused to go quietly. The Buffaloes came out of the break with energy, cutting Kansas’s lead to just five points at 50-45 with 13:16 remaining in the game.

But the Jayhawks answered the challenge, using defensive intensity and efficient shooting to go on a decisive run that sealed the victory.

Leading the way for Kansas was center Hunter Dickinson, who recorded a near-double-double with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. Dickinson’s dominance in the paint was instrumental in Kansas regaining control after Colorado’s second-half surge.

Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. played a critical role in facilitating the offense, contributing 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Zeke Mayo added a spark on the perimeter, finishing with 13 points, including 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

KJ Adams also played a key part in the win, scoring 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 from the field while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Adams was a force on both ends of the court, helping to disrupt Colorado’s offense in key moments.

Colorado’s comeback efforts were fueled by defensive stops and a few timely buckets, but their shooting woes ultimately proved costly.

The Buffaloes shot 43.3% from the field and only 25.0% from three-point range in the second half.

Kansas’s defense also deserves credit for forcing eight turnovers and limiting Colorado’s second-chance opportunities.

Flory Bidunga anchored the defensive effort off the bench, collecting six rebounds and swatting two shots in 18 minutes of action.

The Jayhawks closed the game on a strong note, outscoring the Buffaloes 21-14 over the final 13 minutes.

With the win, Kansas improves to 17-7 on the season and looks poised for a deep conference run to close out the season.

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball