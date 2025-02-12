Kansas Basketball Survives Colorado’s Second-Half Push to Win Big
The Kansas Jayhawks took care of business against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, securing a commanding 71-59 victory at Allen Fieldhouse.
Despite a brief scare in the second half, Kansas pulled away late to maintain their unbeaten home record this season.
The Jayhawks entered halftime with a comfortable 14-point lead at 40-26. Colorado, however, refused to go quietly. The Buffaloes came out of the break with energy, cutting Kansas’s lead to just five points at 50-45 with 13:16 remaining in the game.
But the Jayhawks answered the challenge, using defensive intensity and efficient shooting to go on a decisive run that sealed the victory.
Leading the way for Kansas was center Hunter Dickinson, who recorded a near-double-double with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. Dickinson’s dominance in the paint was instrumental in Kansas regaining control after Colorado’s second-half surge.
Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. played a critical role in facilitating the offense, contributing 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Zeke Mayo added a spark on the perimeter, finishing with 13 points, including 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
KJ Adams also played a key part in the win, scoring 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 from the field while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Adams was a force on both ends of the court, helping to disrupt Colorado’s offense in key moments.
Colorado’s comeback efforts were fueled by defensive stops and a few timely buckets, but their shooting woes ultimately proved costly.
The Buffaloes shot 43.3% from the field and only 25.0% from three-point range in the second half.
Kansas’s defense also deserves credit for forcing eight turnovers and limiting Colorado’s second-chance opportunities.
Flory Bidunga anchored the defensive effort off the bench, collecting six rebounds and swatting two shots in 18 minutes of action.
The Jayhawks closed the game on a strong note, outscoring the Buffaloes 21-14 over the final 13 minutes.
With the win, Kansas improves to 17-7 on the season and looks poised for a deep conference run to close out the season.