Kansas Basketball Takes a Big Hit in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
It’s been a rough week for Kansas basketball.
After a tough loss on the road against Baylor, the Jayhawks have dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. That’s a five-spot fall, and with a 15-6 record, it’s clear the Jayhawks have some work to do if they want to stay in the Big 12 title race.
But hey, they’re not alone. Iowa State also took a tumble, falling from No. 3 to No. 8 after dropping two straight games. The Cyclones are still ahead of Kansas, but their slide just shows how wild and unpredictable the Big 12 has been this season.
Here’s how the Top 25 looks this week.
AP Top 25
1.) Auburn (20-1) – 62 first-place votes
2.) Duke (19-2)
3.) Alabama (19-3)
4.) Tennessee (18-4)
5.) Houston (17-4)
6.) Florida (18-3)
7.) Purdue (17-5)
8.) Iowa State (17-4)
9.) Michigan State (18-3)
10.) Texas A&M (17-5)
11.) Marquette (18-4)
12.) St. John's (19-3)
13.) Texas Tech (17-4)
14.) Kentucky (15-6)
15.) Missouri (17-4)
16.) Kansas (15-6) (dropped from No. 11)
17.) Memphis (18-4)
18.) Maryland (17-5)
19.) UConn (16-6)
20.) Arizona (15-6)
21.) Wisconsin (17-5)
22.) Mississippi State (15-6)
23.) Illinois (15-7)
24.) Michigan (16-5)
25.) Mississippi (16-6)
The good news? There’s plenty of basketball left to play. The Jayhawks will have a chance to bounce back with some key home games at Allen Fieldhouse.
If they can tighten things up, especially on defense, there’s no reason they can’t climb back into the top 10 before long.