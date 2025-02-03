KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Takes a Big Hit in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Bill Self and the Jayhawks drop five spots in Monday's AP Top 25 poll.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s been a rough week for Kansas basketball.

After a tough loss on the road against Baylor, the Jayhawks have dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. That’s a five-spot fall, and with a 15-6 record, it’s clear the Jayhawks have some work to do if they want to stay in the Big 12 title race.

But hey, they’re not alone. Iowa State also took a tumble, falling from No. 3 to No. 8 after dropping two straight games. The Cyclones are still ahead of Kansas, but their slide just shows how wild and unpredictable the Big 12 has been this season.

Here’s how the Top 25 looks this week.

AP Top 25

1.) Auburn (20-1) – 62 first-place votes
2.) Duke (19-2)
3.) Alabama (19-3)
4.) Tennessee (18-4)
5.) Houston (17-4)
6.) Florida (18-3)
7.) Purdue (17-5)
8.) Iowa State (17-4)
9.) Michigan State (18-3)
10.) Texas A&M (17-5)
11.) Marquette (18-4)
12.) St. John's (19-3)
13.) Texas Tech (17-4)
14.) Kentucky (15-6)
15.) Missouri (17-4)
16.) Kansas (15-6) (dropped from No. 11)
17.) Memphis (18-4)
18.) Maryland (17-5)
19.) UConn (16-6)
20.) Arizona (15-6)
21.) Wisconsin (17-5)
22.) Mississippi State (15-6)
23.) Illinois (15-7)
24.) Michigan (16-5)
25.) Mississippi (16-6)

The good news? There’s plenty of basketball left to play. The Jayhawks will have a chance to bounce back with some key home games at Allen Fieldhouse.

If they can tighten things up, especially on defense, there’s no reason they can’t climb back into the top 10 before long.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 3 Iowa State

3 Key Numbers from Historic Kansas Basketball Collapse Against Baylor

Kansas Basketball Suffers Biggest Blown Lead in School History Against Baylor

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball