Kansas Basketball Targets 4-Star 2026 Center in Recruiting Move
The Kansas Jayhawks are reportedly targeting Arafan Diane, one of the highest-ranked big men in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to Diane's X page, Bill Self and Kansas extended him a scholarship offer on Saturday afternoon.
An incoming senior at Iowa United Prep, Diane is a 7-foot-1, 260-pound center.
Diane is the No. 23 overall player and No. 1 center in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. On3 ranks him a few spots lower as the No. 39 overall player and No. 3 center.
Often the biggest player on the court, Diane uses his frame to his advantage in the post.
While he usually looks to score with his back to the basket, the 17-year-old is a capable mid-range shooter and efficient from the charity stripe.
During his stint with the Guinean National Team in the U17 World Cup last year, he averaged 19.1 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Diane publicly revealed offers from other schools like UConn, Indiana, Houston, and Purdue this weekend, which likely came during or after his participation at the 2025 NBPA Top 100.
He has not taken any official visits to date, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him lock one in soon.
Diane is the latest center KU has offered on the recruiting trail, joining fellow big men Ethan Taylor and Sam Funches.