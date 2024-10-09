Kansas Basketball Tops ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25
As the college basketball season inches closer, excitement is building around Lawrence. Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are poised for a massive 2024-25 season, with a talented core of returning stars and an influx of high-level transfers.
ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello is taking notice, naming Kansas the preseason No. 1 team in his Way-Too-Early Top 25. In Borzello’s rankings, the Jayhawks narrowly edge out Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide for the top spot, and for good reason.
The Jayhawks are coming off what many considered an uncharacteristic season for Bill Self’s program. After entering last year as the No. 1 team, Self endured one of his toughest seasons in Lawrence. However, he's responded by assembling a potential powerhouse.
Here’s what Borzello had to say about Kansas.
Jayhawks Preseason No. 1?
"After entering 2023-24 ranked No. 1, Bill Self had his worst season in Lawrence. He evidently took that to heart, responding by building arguably the most loaded roster in the country. He went into the portal and landed AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), and Rylan Griffen (Alabama). All-American big man Hunter Dickinson opted to return for another season. That's in addition to returning starters Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams Jr., who are both looking for their second national title."
Following Kansas in Borzello’s rankings are Alabama at No. 2, reigning national champion UConn at No. 3, Houston at No. 4, and Iowa State rounding out the top five.
With a blend of returning talent and new faces, Kansas looks primed for a special season. If all goes according to plan, the Jayhawks could find themselves contending for another national championship.
Watch out, Lawrence—this could be a year to remember.
