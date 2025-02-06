KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Trending for Elite Five-Star Shooting Guard

Five-star guard Caleb Holt could emerge as a top target for the Jayhawks in the class of 2026.

Mathey Gibson

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas basketball is making serious strides in the recruitment of five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt, one of the top prospects in the class of 2026.

While the Jayhawks have yet to secure a commitment in this cycle, they appear to be trending in the right direction for Holt, the nation’s No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall player according to the 247Sports Composite.

Holt, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from New Market, Alabama, recently transferred to Grayson High School in Georgia after previously starring at Buckhorn High School.

Known for his explosive athleticism and relentless motor, Holt dominates on both ends of the floor. He’s a strong, physical presence on the perimeter, plays with a high level of intensity, and has a knack for making the right decisions offensively.

Kansas' pursuit of Holt has ramped up, and there are key factors working in its favor.

Holt has played extensively on the Adidas circuit, which aligns well with KU’s longstanding partnership with the brand.

That connection played a role in the Jayhawks’ recruitment of Darryn Peterson, the nation’s top-ranked point guard, and could prove valuable in landing Holt as well.

Holt holds offers from nearly every major program in the country, with Alabama, Ole Miss, and Kentucky also emerging as strong contenders.

But with Kansas making a strong push, Bill Self and his staff could be in a prime position to land one of the most dynamic guards in the 2026 class.

