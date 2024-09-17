Kansas Basketball Set to Visit Elite 2025 Five-Star Point Guard
Kansas basketball is making moves on the recruiting trail, setting its sights on one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class, Mikel Brown Jr.
Bill Self and an assistant coach are scheduled to visit the elite five-star point guard for an in-home visit on Wednesday, according to Derek Murray of Cerebro Sports.
Brown, a 6-foot-3 point guard from DME Academy in Florida, is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class by 247Sports. Known for his exceptional court vision, playmaking ability, and scoring touch, Brown has caught the attention of several top programs, including Kansas.
The Jayhawks initially offered Brown in August 2022, and he followed up with an unofficial visit to the program in October of the same year. Kansas is hoping to get him back on campus for an official visit soon to further solidify their interest.
Brown’s recruitment has been active, with visits to top programs such as Alabama, Ole Miss, and Providence. Most recently, he took a visit to Indiana on September 13, signaling that his decision-making process is heating up as top schools vie for his commitment.
Securing Brown would be a significant win for Kansas, as he’s considered one of the best guards in his class.
Stay tuned to Kansas Jayhawks On SI for more KU basketball recruiting news.