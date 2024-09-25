Kansas Basketball Visits 2025 Top-20 Five-Star Forward
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self recently made a significant recruiting move by visiting one of the top big men in the class of 2025, Bryson Tiller.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward from Atlanta, Georgia, who plays for Overtime Elite, is widely regarded as one of the most promising players in his class.
Tiller, who is working his way back from injury, held a solo workout ahead of the Overtime Elite Combine on Tuesday, where Self was in attendance, as first reported by 247Sports' Eric Bossi. Additionally, Kansas is expected to conduct an in-home visit with Tiller, according to 247Sports' Michael Swain.
Known for his exceptional size, strength, and versatility, Tiller can dominate in the post or step out beyond the arc to score, making him a perfect fit for the modern four-man role. His ability to play both inside and out has attracted the attention of top programs across the country.
In addition to Kansas being in consideration, Tiller has taken visits to Providence, Auburn, Indiana, and Georgia Tech, among others. With the Jayhawks now firmly in the mix, Tiller’s recruitment will be one to watch closely as he continues his development and narrows down his options.
