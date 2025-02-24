Kansas Basketball vs. Colorado How to Watch, Game Time & More

KANSAS

The Jayhawks take on the Buffaloes in Boulder for a crucial Big 12 matchup.

Feb 11, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) celebrates after a score against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball heads west for a late-night showdown against Colorado on Monday, aiming to build momentum as the NCAA Tournament approaches.

The Jayhawks (18-9) snapped a two-game road losing streak with a dominant win over Oklahoma State, but now they’ll have to prove they can handle business away from home—this time at altitude.

Colorado (11-16) has struggled mightily in Big 12 play and sits at the bottom of the conference standings.

However, the Buffaloes have been more competitive at home, where they’ve picked up key wins this season.

Kansas can’t afford to overlook them, especially with their own road struggles in mind.

Kansas vs. Colorado: How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, February 24
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM CST
  • Venue: CU Events Center (Boulder, CO)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Kansas Record: 18-9
  • Colorado Record: 11-16

With their NCAA Tournament hopes all but gone, the Buffaloes have nothing to lose.

They’ll likely play loose and aggressive, hoping to catch Kansas off guard. If they can turn this into a scrappy, high-energy game, they could make things interesting.

