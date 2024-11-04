Kansas Basketball vs. Howard: 3 Key Storylines to Watch in Season Opener
As Kansas basketball and Howard prepare to face off on Monday night, there’s plenty to discuss ahead of tip-off at 7:00 p.m CT.
Here are three key storylines to watch.
AJ Storr’s Integration in the System
AJ Storr, a guard who transferred from Wisconsin, brings high potential but has struggled in the preseason to adjust to Bill Self’s system.
Known for his eye-popping athleticism and scoring ability, Storr’s challenge will be blending his individual skills with the team-oriented play Kansas emphasizes.
The opener will be a chance for him to show whether he’s finding his rhythm within Kansas’ structure.
Rylan Griffen’s Leadership and Defensive Potential
Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen has emerged as a standout in preseason practices, quickly earning a reputation for his energy on both ends of the court.
Griffen’s defensive ability and leadership qualities suggest he could be an anchor for Kansas this season.
As fans watch him against Howard, his usage on offense, especially as a catch-and-shoot option, and his impact on defense will be important indicators of his role moving forward.
Managing Injuries Among Key Players
Kansas will have to navigate minor but notable injuries to key players. Hunter Dickinson (foot), Rylan Griffen (hip), and Shakeel Moore (foot) are all listed as probable for the opener.
While all three are expected to play, their effectiveness might be impacted by these lingering issues, possibly influencing Self’s rotations throughout the game.