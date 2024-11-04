KANSAS

Kansas Basketball vs. Howard: 3 Key Storylines to Watch in Season Opener

College basketball is back, folks. Here’s what to keep an eye on in this opening matchup between the Jayhawks and Bison.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
As Kansas basketball and Howard prepare to face off on Monday night, there’s plenty to discuss ahead of tip-off at 7:00 p.m CT.

Here are three key storylines to watch.

AJ Storr’s Integration in the System

AJ Storr
Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) holds a pose after shooting for three against Washburn in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AJ Storr, a guard who transferred from Wisconsin, brings high potential but has struggled in the preseason to adjust to Bill Self’s system.

Known for his eye-popping athleticism and scoring ability, Storr’s challenge will be blending his individual skills with the team-oriented play Kansas emphasizes.

The opener will be a chance for him to show whether he’s finding his rhythm within Kansas’ structure.

Rylan Griffen’s Leadership and Defensive Potential

Rylan Griffen
Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) reacts after scoring a three against Washburn in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen has emerged as a standout in preseason practices, quickly earning a reputation for his energy on both ends of the court.

Griffen’s defensive ability and leadership qualities suggest he could be an anchor for Kansas this season.

As fans watch him against Howard, his usage on offense, especially as a catch-and-shoot option, and his impact on defense will be important indicators of his role moving forward.

Managing Injuries Among Key Players

Hunter Dickinson
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Kansas will have to navigate minor but notable injuries to key players. Hunter Dickinson (foot), Rylan Griffen (hip), and Shakeel Moore (foot) are all listed as probable for the opener.

While all three are expected to play, their effectiveness might be impacted by these lingering issues, possibly influencing Self’s rotations throughout the game.

