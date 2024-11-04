KANSAS

Kansas Basketball vs. Howard: Latest Betting Odds, Tips, Prediction

On Monday night, college basketball returns to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, where Kansas will face off against Howard. Here’s what to know as a bettor.

Oct 29, 2024; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) shoots a free throw against the Washburn Ichabods during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks tip off their 2024-25 season tonight at Allen Fieldhouse against the Howard Bison, with an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN+.

Kansas looks to rebound from a 2023-24 season that saw them exit early in the NCAA Tournament after a 23-11 record, the most losses in Bill Self’s tenure.

Howard, meanwhile, is aiming for a third consecutive MEAC title under head coach Kenneth Blakeney, following back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

With new talent on both rosters, the matchup tonight sets an intriguing stage for each team’s season aspirations.

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Preview

David Coit
Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) watches the ball after shooting for three against Washburn in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Spread: Kansas -25
  • Over/Under: 153 points
  • Moneyline: Kansas -50000, Howard +4000
  • Best Bet: Howard Cover

Prediction: Kansas 91, Howard 70

Despite lingering injuries among key players, the Jayhawks are expected to pull away in the later stages, likely leveraging their depth and offensive firepower. Howard's got some toughness and experience, but Kansas’ overall talent should help them secure a solid opening win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Expect the Bison to make some pushes, but Kansas is poised to take control as the game progresses.

