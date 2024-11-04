Kansas Basketball vs. Howard: Latest Betting Odds, Tips, Prediction
The Kansas Jayhawks tip off their 2024-25 season tonight at Allen Fieldhouse against the Howard Bison, with an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN+.
Kansas looks to rebound from a 2023-24 season that saw them exit early in the NCAA Tournament after a 23-11 record, the most losses in Bill Self’s tenure.
Howard, meanwhile, is aiming for a third consecutive MEAC title under head coach Kenneth Blakeney, following back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
With new talent on both rosters, the matchup tonight sets an intriguing stage for each team’s season aspirations.
Kansas vs. Howard Betting Preview
- Spread: Kansas -25
- Over/Under: 153 points
- Moneyline: Kansas -50000, Howard +4000
- Best Bet: Howard Cover
Prediction: Kansas 91, Howard 70
Despite lingering injuries among key players, the Jayhawks are expected to pull away in the later stages, likely leveraging their depth and offensive firepower. Howard's got some toughness and experience, but Kansas’ overall talent should help them secure a solid opening win at Allen Fieldhouse.
Expect the Bison to make some pushes, but Kansas is poised to take control as the game progresses.