Kansas Basketball vs. North Carolina: What to Watch For in Top-10 Clash
The college basketball season may just be getting started, but Friday night is serving up a classic: the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.
Both teams are fresh off opening night victories, but this matchup will immediately test each squad’s mettle.
Here’s why this early-season showdown is one to watch.
1. A First Real Test for North Carolina
North Carolina comes in at 1-0, but their opening game against Elon wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.
The Tar Heels pulled away late for a double-digit win, but not without some struggles. Coach Hubert Davis has a different-looking team this season, featuring a blend of returning talent and new faces, and it’s clear they’re still figuring things out.
The star for UNC is guard RJ Davis, who put up a well-rounded performance with 24 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
The Tar Heels have the potential to be a powerhouse, but they’ll need to clean up those opening-night jitters if they want to compete with Kansas in the Phog.
2. Kansas’ Depth and Home-Court Advantage
Kansas opened the season with a commanding 30-point win over Howard, showing why they’re ranked No. 1. The Jayhawks were sharp across the board, hitting their shots and dominating both ends of the floor.
Now, they’re facing stiffer competition, but Coach Bill Self’s squad looks ready. All eyes will be on center Hunter Dickinson, the 7-footer who’s a force in the paint. Dickinson’s 16 points and six rebounds were solid, but against a smaller UNC frontcourt, he could have an even bigger impact.
Transfer guard Zeke Mayo, who led the Jayhawks in scoring with 19 points against Howard, adds a new dimension to their offense alongside Northern Illinois transfer David Coit.
The Jayhawks also have veteran point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., whose presence at the guard position as a true lockdown defender gives Kansas an edge. With these weapons, Self has options to counter North Carolina’s star-studded backcourt.
And let’s not forget Phog Allen Fieldhouse—a fortress for Kansas basketball. With a staggering 292-16 home record under Self, the Jayhawks thrive here, making it one of the most challenging places to play in college hoops.
3. X-Factors: Transfers Adjusting to Their Roles
Both teams have new faces who could play critical roles as the season progresses. Kansas has added Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr, a versatile guard with length and defensive grit who's had a bit of a rough go so far in Lawrence.
For North Carolina, Cade Tyson joins from Belmont and brings size and shooting ability on the wing. While they’re still adjusting to new systems—Storr scored five points in the opener, while Tyson added just two points off the bench—these transfers have the potential to be game-changers.
If they can find their footing early, they could make an impact on Friday.