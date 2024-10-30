Kansas Center Hunter Dickinson Earns Spot on NABC Player of the Year Watch List
For the second consecutive season, Kansas basketball big man Hunter Dickinson finds himself on the NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced by the NABC on Wednesday.
The announcement cements Dickinson as one of just 20 players recognized nationwide, keeping the Jayhawks center at the forefront of college basketball conversations as the season approaches.
Dickinson's preseason accolades could easily fill up a highlight reel.
He’s been tagged by the Associated Press, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, and the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook as a preseason All-American.
The Big 12 itself has called him the Preseason Player of the Year, and his unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection just adds to the list of ways he’s expected to set the conference — and possibly the nation — on fire.
With the season just around the corner, all eyes are on Dickinson to see if he can live up to the preseason hype — and maybe even add a few more awards to his growing collection by season's end.