Kansas Coach Bill Self Discharged From Hospital Following Health Scare

After undergoing a heart procedure on Thursday, Hall of Fame coach Bill Self is back home and out of the hospital.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas coach Bill Self yells back at his bench in the second half of the game against Baylor Saturday, February 10, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach Bill Self yells back at his bench in the second half of the game against Baylor Saturday, February 10, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
On Saturday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was released from the hospital after a two-day stay, per a press release from the KU Athletic Department.

"I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there," the press release from Self wrote. "I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season."

The 62-year-old coaching legend was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday after experiencing 'concerning symptoms,' similar to those he had two years ago that caused him to miss the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

He underwent a procedure in which he received two stents in his heart and is expected to make a 'full recovery.'

Entering his 23rd year as Kansas basketball's head coach, Self landed a commitment from top-ranked recruit Darryn Peterson in the fall and is looking to lead the Jayhawks back to contention following three consecutive disappointing finishes in March Madness.

Self's return to the sidelines remains uncertain, though he is expected to ease back into coaching over the next several weeks.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

