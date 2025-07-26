Kansas Coach Bill Self Discharged From Hospital Following Health Scare
On Saturday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was released from the hospital after a two-day stay, per a press release from the KU Athletic Department.
"I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there," the press release from Self wrote. "I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season."
The 62-year-old coaching legend was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday after experiencing 'concerning symptoms,' similar to those he had two years ago that caused him to miss the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
He underwent a procedure in which he received two stents in his heart and is expected to make a 'full recovery.'
Entering his 23rd year as Kansas basketball's head coach, Self landed a commitment from top-ranked recruit Darryn Peterson in the fall and is looking to lead the Jayhawks back to contention following three consecutive disappointing finishes in March Madness.
Self's return to the sidelines remains uncertain, though he is expected to ease back into coaching over the next several weeks.