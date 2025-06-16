Kansas Basketball Reaches Out to 5-Star Recruit Jeremy Jenkins
Despite staying active on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2026, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are keeping close tabs on several incoming high school juniors.
The most recent prospect KU has been publicly linked to is Jeremy Jenkins, with recruiting analyst Dushawn London reporting that the school has reached out to him.
A 6-foot-9, 245-pound star, Jenkins is a versatile two-way forward. He is a capable jump shooter who plays physically around the hoop and can handle the ball well for his size.
While he is listed as a 4-star recruit on most recruiting outlets, the 247 Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 16 overall player and No. 4 power forward in his graduating year.
Assistant coach Kurtis Townsend extended an offer to Jenkins on May 28, according to his social media accounts.
His extensive list of offers includes BYU, Villanova, LSU, and more.
Jenkins attends Riviera Preparatory School in Miami, Florida, where he has won consecutive Class 2A Boys State Championships.
According to his MaxPreps page, Jenkins averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game as a sophomore.
Kansas could be one of the top schools in his recruitment moving forward, so Jayhawk fans should keep an eye on Jenkins.