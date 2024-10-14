Kansas No. 1 in Preseason Poll: Why This Year's Jayhawks Are Built for a Title Run
Kansas basketball being ranked No. 1 in the 2024-25 AP preseason poll goes beyond just another accolade for a storied program.
It speaks volumes about the depth, experience, and potential of a team that is uniquely positioned to make a national title run.
While the average fan might see Kansas’ top ranking as just a reflection of their usual dominance, a closer look reveals why this year’s Jayhawks are poised for something special.
Kansas Poised For Historic Season?
First, the experience in Kansas' projected starting lineup is remarkable.
Dajuan Harris Jr., a 6th-year senior, epitomizes this. He’s been the floor general for the Jayhawks for the past three seasons, and while his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, his impact is undeniable.
Harris has ranked second in the Big 12 in assists per game over the past two seasons, showcasing his ability to facilitate for his teammates. His leadership and experience will be invaluable, especially when surrounded by a mix of veterans and talented newcomers.
One of those newcomers is Zeke Mayo, the reigning Summit League Player of the Year.
The Lawrence native is coming home to Kansas after averaging 18.8 points per game at South Dakota State. Mayo brings with him a polished offensive game and the versatility to play either guard position. His ability to hit 38.8% from beyond the arc adds a much-needed perimeter threat, giving the Jayhawks a legitimate option to stretch defenses.
Perhaps the biggest star, however, is Hunter Dickinson.
At 7-foot-2 and 265 pounds, the former Michigan standout is a game-changer in the post. Dickinson averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds last season, making him one of the most dominant big men in the country. While he has some limitations defensively, especially with mobility, his scoring and rebounding abilities make him a force in the paint. If he can improve his free-throw shooting—an area where he struggled last season—he could be even more dangerous.
Another important element to Kansas' ranking is the overall balance and depth of the roster.
K.J. Adams Jr. is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, and Rylan Griffen, fresh off a Final Four appearance with Alabama, provides elite outside shooting.
AJ Storr, who averaged 16.8 points per game at Wisconsin last season, gives the Jayhawks another proven scorer off the bench.
The Jayhawks aren’t just a strong team on paper; they are built for a deep tournament run.
Bill Self has the kind of roster that can adapt to any situation—whether it’s a defensive grind or a shootout—and that adaptability could be what makes Kansas more than just a No. 1-ranked team, but a potential national champion.