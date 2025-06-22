KANSAS

Kansas Offers Maximo Adams, Younger Brother of Ex-Jayhawks Commit

Kansas recently extended a scholarship offer to the younger brother of former Jayhawks pledge Marcus Adams Jr.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Kansas Jayhawks continued the search for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class over the weekend.

According to his X page, KU extended a scholarship offer to Sierra Canyon guard Maximo Adams.

Adams, a 6-foot-6 forward, is the No. 41 overall player and No. 17 small forward in his graduating year.

The Jayhawk faithful likely remembers his older brother Marcus Adams Jr., who committed to KU in March 2023 and enrolled on campus before abruptly leaving the program.

Marcus later spent brief stints at Gonzaga and BYU until he eventually transferred to Cal State Northridge for the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, making the All-Big West Second Team.

As Maximo enters his senior year of high school, his stock is heating up fresh off winning the CIF State Division I championship at Sierra Canyon.

Oregon, USC, and SMU are reportedly the top schools to watch in his recruitment.

It may not have worked out with his brother, but the Jayhawks are hoping their fortunes will be better this time around.

