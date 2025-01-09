Kansas Overwhelms Arizona State in Dominant Second Half
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas basketball turned a tight first half into a commanding victory Sunday night, defeating Arizona State 74-55 at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks, trailing at halftime, overwhelmed the Sun Devils with a stifling defense and sharp execution on offense to secure their second straight win.
Arizona State led 42-36 at the break, capitalizing on early opportunities and a balanced attack. But Kansas came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, opening the second half with an 11-0 run to seize their first lead of the game. From that point, the Sun Devils never regained their footing.
Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks with 23 points, carrying the offense with timely baskets and poise under pressure. Hunter Dickinson dominated inside, recording 15 points and 12 rebounds to notch another double-double.
Shakeel Moore, a transfer from Mississippi State, made his mark defensively, forcing turnovers with relentless on-ball pressure and finishing with eight points on efficient shooting.
Arizona State’s struggles stemmed from Kansas’ full-court press, which forced several costly turnovers and allowed the Jayhawks to run the floor for easy buckets.
After a composed first half, the Sun Devils faltered under the pressure, managing just 13 points in the second half as Kansas surged ahead.
The victory improves Kansas to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, an important response after dropping their conference opener to West Virginia in December.
The Jayhawks look to be hitting their stride as they gear up for the heart of Big 12 competition.