Where Does Kansas Rank in On3's Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25?
The Kansas Jayhawks were voted as the preseason No.1 team in the AP Top 25 poll before the past two seasons. And, in both seasons, the team was an early exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Some fans viewed the rankings as respect being put on Kansas for its loaded rosters, others may have viewed it as a curse considering in 2022-23 North Carolina became the first team ever to miss the tournament as a preseason No. 1 team.
On May 6, On3 dropped its way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings. Currently, Kansas is still working on putting the final touches of its roster together, but On3 still believes the Jayhawks will be a top team.
The Jayhawks checked in at No. 17 falling just behind a great team in Alabama, and right in front of a tough conference opponent in Iowa State.
That might be low compared to past preseasons, and considering the great group of new parts coming in through the recruting class and transfer portal, this is just a start.
This ranking was based on a key return in Flory Bidunga, who recently withdrew from the transfer portal, alongside a talented 2025 class coming in, and a few notable transfers. And of course, being coached by a Hall of Fame coach in Bill Self.
With the final touches being made to the 2025-26 Kansas basketball team, a lot can change.
On3 said it changes the rankings as rosters change. So,when October comes around it will be interesting to see where the Jayhawks land in their final ranking and what type of season they will have as they look to make a hopefully long run come March.