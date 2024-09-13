Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?
Who is Koa Peat?
As the high school basketball season heats up, one name that continues to dominate headlines is five-star Koa Peat.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, has been a consistent force on the court since his freshman year.
Ranked as the No. 3 power forward and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Peat’s performance has drawn attention from top collegiate programs, with the Kansas Jayhawks appearing to join the hunt as of late.
Kansas Making a Move?
Recently, Kansas head coach Bill Self personally visited Peat this past Sunday, signaling the Jayhawks' serious interest in the high-profile forward.
The in-home visit reportedly went well, with Peat expressing interest in a potential visit to Lawrence.
The engagement between Peat and Kansas has generated some buzz. Should Peat decide to take an official visit to KU, it is expected that Kansas will be a strong contender in his recruitment process.
What’s Next for Koa Peat?
Peat’s decision on whether to visit Kansas will be closely monitored, as it could influence the direction of his recruitment.
Currently, his final nine schools include Duke, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, Baylor, UCLA, Arkansas, Houston, and Arizona State. However, this does not preclude Kansas from becoming a strong contender.
During his junior year, Peat visited North Carolina, Michigan, Texas, and Houston. He recently toured Arizona State and is scheduled for a visit to Arkansas this week.
