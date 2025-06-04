KANSAS

Kansas Star Flaunts Incredible Athleticism in Practice Video

Kansas center Flory Bidunga showed off his impressive vertical in a practice video released by the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Flory Bidunga initially entered the portal shortly after the 2024-25 season came to a close, but he returned to the Kansas Jayhawks and withdrew his name from the transfer pool.

Now, the incoming sophomore will slot into the starting lineup to replace Hunter Dickinson for Bill Self's squad.

Expectations are sky-high for the 6-foot-9 center, who is looking to make the jump to the NBA following his second year in Lawrence.

In one of KU's first official practices of the offseason, several clips of footage were released, including a thunderous dunk from Bidunga.

Recent commit Corbin Allen kicked it out to Bidunga on the perimeter, and the star big man threw down a vicious dunk on Melvin Council Jr.

A 6-foot-9 center, Bidunga is an athletic freak capable of dunks like that at any given moment.

Last year, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 69.8% shooting. He set the Kansas freshman record in field goal percentage.

His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his shot-blocking and defensive skills are some of the best in the conference.

If Bidunga can make a significant offensive leap this season, he could transform into an All-Big 12 caliber player.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

