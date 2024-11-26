Kansas vs. Duke: Latest Betting Odds, Matchup Facts, and Prediction for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — No. 1 Kansas and No. 11 Duke will square off Tuesday night in Las Vegas in what could be the most anticipated blue-blood matchup of the regular season.
Both teams bring high expectations and national title aspirations to the court, promising an electric atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena. Here's everything bettors need to know about the showdown:
Betting Lines - Kansas vs Duke
- Spread: Duke -3.5
- Over/Under: 148.5 points
- Moneyline: Duke -180, Kansas +150
- Best Bet: Kansas +3.5
Key Matchup Facts
Kansas has been dominant against non-conference opponents, winning 14 of its last 15 games. Meanwhile, Duke (4-1) looks to rebound after an early-season loss to Kentucky, while Kansas (5-0) aims to solidify its No. 1 ranking.
Why Kansas Has the Edge
The Jayhawks’ experience and depth could prove decisive. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas’ star big man, has been nearly unstoppable this season, and his matchup against Duke’s freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is one to watch.
While Flagg has shown flashes of brilliance, including two 20-point performances in his first five games, the physicality and experience of Dickinson give Kansas an advantage in the paint.
Kansas also brings a large amount of experienced guards to complement their size advantage. The Jayhawks’ ability to control the pace and capitalize on mismatches could make all the difference, especially with Duke’s backcourt struggling to find true consistency.
Kansas vs Duke Prediction
This game has all the makings of a classic, but Kansas’ balance and veteran leadership should prevail. Dickinson’s presence down low and the Jayhawks’ ability to wear teams down with their depth give them a slight edge in what promises to be a tightly contested battle.
Score Prediction: Kansas 79, Duke 75
Final Take
If you’re betting on this game, Kansas +3.5 looks like the best play. Their proven success against tough non-conference opponents and overall roster depth make them a strong contender to cover the spread — and possibly win outright.