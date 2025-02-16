KenPom Predicts Kansas Basketball vs BYU
Kansas basketball hits the road on Tuesday for a crucial Big 12 matchup against BYU, and this one could be a nail-biter.
The Jayhawks will be playing at the Marriott Center for the first time, with both teams needing a win to boost their standings and NCAA Tournament outlook.
KenPom, the go-to for college basketball analytics, gives Kansas a slight edge with a 51% chance to win and a projected final score of 74-73. In other words, this one could go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) is even more favorable toward the Jayhawks, giving them a 52.2% chance to win.
The Jayhawks are coming off a 74-67 loss to Utah that left fans—and head coach Bill Self—frustrated. Kansas tied the game with just over four minutes left but couldn’t close it out.
Turnovers, poor rebounding, and defensive breakdowns in crunch time proved costly. The team will be looking to clean up those mistakes and bring more toughness on the road.
On the other side, BYU is coming into this game with some momentum. The Cougars notched an 80-65 win over Oklahoma State in their last outing, led by some strong shooting from beyond the arc.
BYU will have home-court advantage and a rowdy crowd behind them, making the atmosphere even more challenging for Kansas.