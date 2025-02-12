Key Stat Shows Just How Dominant Flory Bidunga Has Been for Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks have experienced an up-and-down Big 12 season, with several players making significant contributions, while others have struggled to find consistency.
However, one stat stands out when examining the team’s performance: freshman forward Flory Bidunga leads the team with an absurd +91 plus/minus rating in conference games.
In fact, Bidunga sits atop the Jayhawks’ Big 12 plus/minus leaderboard, further showcasing just how impactful he has been on the court.
The updated plus/minus rankings for Kansas in Big 12 play are as follows:
Kansas Jayhawks Plus/Minus in Big 12 Play
- Flory Bidunga: +91
- Shakeel Moore: +88
- Hunter Dickinson: +83
- David Coit: +79
- KJ Adams: +63
- Dajuan Harris: +58
- Zeke Mayo: +47
- Rylan Griffen: -8
- Rakeese Passmore: -10
- AJ Storr: -16
While plus/minus can be a fun and insightful stat, it doesn’t always tell the whole story.
The metric captures the net point differential while a player is on the court, but it’s highly dependent on teammates and game context. For example, Bidunga’s high plus/minus is a testament to his energy, defense, and rebounding, but it also reflects the cohesive lineups he’s been a part of.
Similarly, negative ratings don’t necessarily mean a player is underperforming—they may simply be in lineups that are less successful or come on during opponents' scoring runs.
For Bidunga, his numbers highlight his well-rounded contributions to the team.
He’s been a defensive anchor in the paint, swatting shots and grabbing crucial rebounds. His athleticism and hustle have also led to numerous transition opportunities, which have been crucial in close Big 12 matchups.
"I think Flory has done well," Self said after Kansas' 71-59 victory over Colorado on Tuesday. "But as far as being a rim runner and a lob threat, that opens up things for everybody else, he's great at that.