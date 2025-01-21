KJ Adams Injury Update: What It Means for Kansas Basketball
On Monday, Kansas basketball received news it hoped to avoid, as senior forward KJ Adams will be sidelined for an extended period as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s game against Iowa State.
During his appearance on the "Hawk Talk" podcast, head coach Bill Self provided more clarity on Adams' situation, confirming the timeline for his return.
“Yes,” Self said when asked if Adams would miss significant time. “Hopefully it’s not week to week to week, but we think we’ll have him back. We anticipate he’ll miss a minimum of three or four games, minimum.”
Despite the setback, Self shared some optimism about Adams’ recovery progress.
“The doctors are all pleased,” Self said. “We talked to several of them—NFL, baseball, basketball—and what they thought with this particular injury. He’s probably ahead of schedule, but we can’t push making the ligament or the tendon or the capsule heal faster. It’s still got to take a natural course. But we’re optimistic that he’ll get back sooner than anybody else with the same injury could get back because he wants to play so bad.”
Adams, known for his tough defense and hustle, has been a massive piece of Kansas’ rotation this season.
Averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, the senior from Austin, Texas, brings energy and leadership that the Jayhawks will undoubtedly miss during this stretch of Big 12 play.
Kansas will rely on its depth to fill the void, with true freshman Flory Bidunga stepping into a starting role and other players like Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr expected to contribute more.
However, replacing Adams’ experience and presence on the court will remain a challenge until he’s able to return.
For now, Kansas will need to adjust as it prepares for upcoming matchups, including a road game against TCU on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT.