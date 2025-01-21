KANSAS

KJ Adams Injury Update: What It Means for Kansas Basketball

Adams is expected to miss at least three to four games for the Jayhawks.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, Kansas basketball received news it hoped to avoid, as senior forward KJ Adams will be sidelined for an extended period as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s game against Iowa State.

During his appearance on the "Hawk Talk" podcast, head coach Bill Self provided more clarity on Adams' situation, confirming the timeline for his return.

“Yes,” Self said when asked if Adams would miss significant time. “Hopefully it’s not week to week to week, but we think we’ll have him back. We anticipate he’ll miss a minimum of three or four games, minimum.”

Despite the setback, Self shared some optimism about Adams’ recovery progress.

“The doctors are all pleased,” Self said. “We talked to several of them—NFL, baseball, basketball—and what they thought with this particular injury. He’s probably ahead of schedule, but we can’t push making the ligament or the tendon or the capsule heal faster. It’s still got to take a natural course. But we’re optimistic that he’ll get back sooner than anybody else with the same injury could get back because he wants to play so bad.”

Adams, known for his tough defense and hustle, has been a massive piece of Kansas’ rotation this season.

Averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, the senior from Austin, Texas, brings energy and leadership that the Jayhawks will undoubtedly miss during this stretch of Big 12 play.

Kansas will rely on its depth to fill the void, with true freshman Flory Bidunga stepping into a starting role and other players like Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr expected to contribute more.

However, replacing Adams’ experience and presence on the court will remain a challenge until he’s able to return.

For now, Kansas will need to adjust as it prepares for upcoming matchups, including a road game against TCU on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

3 Big Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Rivalry Win Over Kansas State

Rylan Griffen Struggles to Answer Bill Self’s Challenge in Kansas Victory

Kansas Basketball Wins Sunflower Showdown in 10-Point Victory Over Kansas State

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball