Live Updates: No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 9 North Carolina
On Friday night, the Jayhawks and Tar Heels are gearing up for a Top-10 showdown at Allen Fieldhouse.
In this story:
Two of college basketball’s most iconic programs are set for a Friday night showdown at Allen Fieldhouse, where the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will face off against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels.
Both teams enter this matchup with season-opening wins, reigniting their storied rivalry in a rematch of the 2022 NCAA championship game, which ended with Kansas lifting the title.
The Jayhawks (1-0) kicked off their season with a victory over Howard at home, while the Tar Heels (1-0) opened with a win over Elon. Now, both teams are gearing up for their first major challenge in what promises to be a thrilling clash on one of college basketball’s most revered stages.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Elite 2025 Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson Commits to Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball: Rylan Griffen's Debut Comes with Subtle Jab at Alabama
Kansas Basketball and Indiana Set for Historic Las Vegas Matchup in 2027
Published |Modified