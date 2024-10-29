KANSAS

Live Updates: No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. Washburn Exhibition

On Tuesday night, the top-ranked Jayhawks take on the Ichabods at home.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 17, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gestures to his team on a play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball fans, get ready for another preseason season tipoff as the No. 1 Jayhawks take on Washburn in an exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The matchup, set to tip off at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 29, will give fans an early look at the Jayhawks’ 2024-25 lineup as they take to their home court.

With an offseason full of excitement, Coach Bill Self’s squad is back, and the exhibition against Washburn gives them a chance to tune up their roster and test their rotations.

Stay tuned for live updates on key plays, performances, and highlights as the game unfolds between these two in-state opponents

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m CT from Allen Fieldhouse.

How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. Washburn

  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Radio: WHB 810 AM (Kansas City), ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM (Wichita)

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

