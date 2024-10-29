Live Updates: No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. Washburn Exhibition
On Tuesday night, the top-ranked Jayhawks take on the Ichabods at home.
In this story:
Kansas basketball fans, get ready for another preseason season tipoff as the No. 1 Jayhawks take on Washburn in an exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
The matchup, set to tip off at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 29, will give fans an early look at the Jayhawks’ 2024-25 lineup as they take to their home court.
With an offseason full of excitement, Coach Bill Self’s squad is back, and the exhibition against Washburn gives them a chance to tune up their roster and test their rotations.
Stay tuned for live updates on key plays, performances, and highlights as the game unfolds between these two in-state opponents
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m CT from Allen Fieldhouse.
How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. Washburn
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: WHB 810 AM (Kansas City), ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM (Wichita)
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Basketball: What Did Bill Self Say at Big 12 Media Day?
Will Elite 2025 Five-Star Darryn Peterson Choose Kansas Basketball?
Kansas Basketball and Indiana Set for Historic Las Vegas Matchup in 2027
Published