No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 12 Duke: How to Watch the Showdown of Basketball Titans

The countdown is on for an epic clash between college basketball blue bloods. Here’s everything you need to know.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self motions a play during the second half of the game against North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self motions a play during the second half of the game against North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Get ready, basketball fans—the stage is set for a blockbuster matchup as No. 1 Kansas takes on No. 12 Duke in the 2024 Vegas Showdown.

This high-stakes clash between two of the sport’s powerhouses tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 PM CT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kansas and Duke have been at the top of college basketball for decades, and this game promises to deliver plenty of drama.

It’s the first time these two teams will meet since November 2022, when the Jayhawks came out on top in the Champions Classic. While Kansas is riding high as the top-ranked team in the country, Duke leads the all-time series 8-6, a rivalry that stretches back to 1985.

Kansas is powered by Hunter Dickinson, who’s been nothing short of spectacular this season.

The 7-footer is putting up 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and nearly two assists per game while shooting a stellar 56.9% from the field. He’s a force on both ends of the court and will be key to the Jayhawks’ success.

Kansas will also lean on Zeke Mayo, who’s been solid with 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

While his 3-point shooting (31.0%) has been a bit inconsistent, Mayo’s playmaking ability will be crucial for Kansas to keep pace with Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick, and the Blue Devils.

The Vegas Showdown isn’t just about Kansas and Duke, either.

Earlier in the evening, Furman and Seattle will square off, adding even more excitement to this hoops-filled night out in the desert.

How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. Duke Basketball

Jon Scheyer
Nov 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer motions to his team during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
  • Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM CT
  • Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • TV: ESPN

