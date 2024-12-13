No. 10 Kansas vs. NC State: Can the Jayhawks Get Back on Track?
After a pair of tough losses, the Kansas Jayhawks are ready for a reset.
Saturday’s matchup against NC State at Allen Fieldhouse comes at just the right time for Bill Self’s team, offering a chance to regroup in front of their home crowd.
Kansas (7-2) hasn’t dropped back-to-back games often during Self’s tenure, but losses to Creighton and Missouri have the Jayhawks searching for answers.
Self sees similarities between NC State and Missouri, calling the Wolfpack athletic and aggressive.
“They switch to deny, and they’ll press more than Missouri did,” Self said. “It’ll be another big test for us.”
NC State (7-3) has had an up-and-down start to the season. After opening with five straight wins, the Wolfpack hit a skid, losing to Purdue, BYU, and Texas.
They’ve rebounded with a scrappy overtime win against Florida State and a forgettable 10-point victory over Coppin State. Saturday’s game will be NC State’s first true road test this season.
The Wolfpack are solid on paper, shooting 46.5% from the field and averaging just under 10 turnovers per game. But their struggles against higher-level competition are clear. They’ve yet to beat a team anywhere near Kansas’ caliber, and their offense has been inconsistent, to say the least.
For Kansas, the focus will be on reestablishing rhythm and efficiency. The Jayhawks average 78.8 points per game but haven’t found the offensive flow they need to make a deep run come March.
Hunter Dickinson has been a steady presence, averaging 15 points per game, but he needs more help and could really use a bounce-back game.
Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris have been solid contributors, but they’ll need to elevate their play to get Kansas back on track.
The key for NC State will be handling Kansas’ defensive pressure and staying composed in a raucous Allen Fieldhouse. If the Wolfpack can keep turnovers to a minimum and hit timely shots, they might make it interesting.
Still, Kansas has the edge, especially at home.
NC State’s resume lacks a marquee win, and their performance against strong opponents raises questions about whether they can keep pace with a top-10 team.
How to Watch Kansas vs. NC State
- Who: No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks vs. NC State Wolfpack
- When: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Available on the ESPN app with a valid cable or streaming subscription