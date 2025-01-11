KANSAS

No. 11 Kansas Defeats Cincinnati in Defensive Grind for Third Straight Win

The Jayhawks hit the road and battled their way to another hard-fought conference victory.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) knocks the ball away from Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
The Kansas Jayhawks leaned on their defense to secure a gritty 54-40 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, extending their win streak to three games.

Despite offensive struggles, Kansas made enough plays down the stretch to improve to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

The game was defined by relentless defensive intensity from both sides, as neither team managed to find an offensive rhythm.

Kansas shot just 35.3% from the field and a paltry 9.5% from beyond the arc, hitting only 2 of their 21 three-point attempts. Cincinnati didn’t fare much better, failing to capitalize on Kansas' shooting woes.

The Jayhawks controlled the boards, outrebounding Cincinnati 44-42, which proved critical in a game where every possession mattered.

Kansas relied on a balanced team effort to secure the win, with several players stepping up in key ways.

Hunter Dickinson was the standout, delivering a double-double with 14 points on 7-of-16 shooting and dominating the glass with 12 rebounds. He was a steady presence in the paint and a crucial factor in the Jayhawks' success.

Zeke Mayo contributed nine points, including a key three-pointer, and added six rebounds while playing solid defense throughout his 31 minutes on the court.

KJ Adams Jr. brought his trademark energy, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, and two steals, helping Kansas maintain their aggressive style of play.

Shakeel Moore provided eight points and four rebounds in his 27 minutes, bringing consistent effort on both ends of the floor.

The Jayhawks now move to 12-3 overall, and 3-1 in conference play.

