No. 7 Kansas vs. West Virginia: Final Preview Before Big 12 Tipoff
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-2) are set to begin their Big 12 schedule by hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) on Tuesday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
Both teams are coming off commanding wins against non-conference opponents, with Kansas defeating Brown 87-53 and West Virginia securing a 67-46 victory over Mercyhurst, setting the stage for an intriguing conference opener at The Phog.
West Virginia boasts a 9-2 record this season, highlighted by key victories over Gonzaga and a ranked Arizona squad.
The Mountaineers’ two losses came against strong competition: a road loss to Pitt and an overtime defeat to Louisville. They head into Tuesday's game riding a five-game winning streak.
Kansas, also 9-2, started its season with seven consecutive wins, including victories over North Carolina and Duke.
However, the Jayhawks hit a rough patch with losses to Creighton and Missouri before rebounding with back-to-back wins against NC State and Brown.
Who’s In, Who’s Out
One thing to watch: West Virginia might be without one of their key players, Tucker DeVries.
The sophomore, averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, has been out with an upper-body injury, and his status for this game remains unclear.
That’s a tough blow for the Mountaineers, especially against a Kansas team that’s hard to beat at home.
Kansas will be without forward Zach Clemence, who has played sparingly and is dealing with a groin injury.
Players to Watch
Kansas will lean on their big man, Hunter Dickinson, who’s been an inconsistent force this season, averaging 15.5 points per game.
Guards Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris add experience and scoring depth, while forward KJ Adams provides steady production in the frontcourt.
West Virginia’s Javon Small, the team’s leading scorer with 19.7 points per game, will be key if the Mountaineers hope to pull off the upset.
Sophomore Amani Hansberry has also been solid, averaging 10.6 points, while freshman Jonathan Powell has shown flashes of promise.
Matchup Information
When: Tuesday, 1 p.m. CT
Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WHB 810 (Kansas City); ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM
Betting Line: Kansas -12.5
Probable Starters
West Virginia
- F: Amani Hansberry, 6-8, Sophomore, 10.6 PPG
- G: Javon Small, 6-3, Senior, 19.7 PPG
- G: Toby Okani, 6-8, Senior, 9.0 PPG
- G: Sencire Harris, 6-4, Sophomore, 4.8 PPG
- G: Jonathan Powell, 6-6, Freshman, 8.5 PPG
Kansas
- F: KJ Adams, 6-7, Senior, 9.5 PPG
- C: Hunter Dickinson, 7-2, Senior, 15.5 PPG
- G: Zeke Mayo, 6-4, Senior, 13.5 PPG
- G: Dajuan Harris, 6-2, Senior, 10.3 PPG
- G: Rylan Griffen, 6-6, Junior, 6.9 PPG