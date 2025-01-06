Rylan Griffen Finally Has Perfect Night for Kansas Basketball After Struggles
It had been a season of ups and downs for Rylan Griffen, as the Kansas basketball guard faced struggles with his shooting and consistency.
Coming into Sunday’s game against UCF, Griffen had been battling a shooting slump, often finding himself unable to get into a rhythm on the court. But in a breakout performance, Griffen finally turned things around, delivering a perfect shooting night in the Jayhawks’ dominant win over the Knights.
Griffen finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, totaling 14 points.
His flawless shooting was a much-needed boost for Kansas and a stark contrast to his earlier struggles. The junior had often been unable to find his range in previous games, leaving the Jayhawks needing more from him on the offensive end.
Against UCF, he provided just that, knocking down timely three-pointers that helped stretch the lead and give the team more breathing room.
His shooting helped open up the floor, allowing Kansas' interior players like Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga to operate more freely.
Griffen’s ability to hit shots from deep also helped alleviate some of the pressure on the rest of the team, showing just how crucial he can be when he's clicking.
While his three-point shooting was the highlight, Griffen’s all-around play contributed to the victory.
He was active on defense, grabbed four rebounds, and showed more poise with the ball. It was a much-needed performance from a player who has been struggling to live up to the early-season expectations.
For Griffen, this performance could serve as a turning point. After a rocky start, he now has the confidence to build on this success, knowing he’s capable of impacting games in a significant way.
If he can continue playing at this level, Griffen will be a key player for the Jayhawks moving forward in their Big 12 campaign.