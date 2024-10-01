Rylan Griffen Lights Up Kansas Basketball Video, Could Be Key Three-Point Threat
As Kansas basketball gears up for the 2024-25 season, hopes are high for a Big 12 title and a deep NCAA tournament run.
One of the key offseason moves fueling that optimism is the addition of Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen, who looks poised to make an immediate impact.
In a recent video posted on social media, Griffen donned the Jayhawks' blue and red and showcased his sharpshooting ability, draining shot after shot and generating buzz ahead of the season.
Griffen, a Dallas native, arrives in Lawrence after a standout sophomore season with Alabama, where he averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
His efficiency was a big part of the Crimson Tide’s success, shooting 45.4% from the field, an impressive 39.2% from three-point range, and 81.0% from the free-throw line.
Griffen played a crucial role in leading Alabama to the program’s first Final Four appearance.
His best performance came during Alabama’s 2023 NCAA Tournament run, where he exploded for 19 points and five three-pointers in a Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina.
He followed that up with 13 points and eight assists in the regional final against Clemson, helping the Crimson Tide punch their ticket to the Final Four.
Now at Kansas, Griffen is expected to be a dynamic offensive weapon, especially from beyond the arc. With his proven ability to knock down shots at a high clip, he could be the three-point sniper Kansas needs to bolster its perimeter game.
As the Jayhawks continue their preparations for the upcoming season, fans should keep an eye on Griffen.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?