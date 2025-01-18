Rylan Griffen Struggles to Answer Bill Self’s Challenge in Kansas Victory
On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks secured an important 84-74 victory over their in-state rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats, in Allen Fieldhouse.
However, despite the win, one storyline that emerged was Rylan Griffen's struggles to deliver when his team needed him most.
The Jayhawks were shorthanded heading into the matchup after forward KJ Adams injured his shoulder during their last game against Iowa State. Adams’ absence left a significant gap in the rotation, forcing head coach Bill Self to call on several players to step up in bigger roles.
“It definitely limits your tinkering; it makes some decisions for you,” Self said before the game. “But obviously, AJ [Storr], Flory [Bidunga], Rylan [Griffen], and Rakease [Passmore] will have significantly bigger roles than what they’ve had thus far. So, I see that certainly being different. And can we play small? Are we tough enough? Can we rebound well enough to actually play small? Could we even play Rylan or Rakease at the four some? And AJ is going to certainly have to play there some.”
Griffen was prominently mentioned as someone who could make an impact, but his performance fell flat.
In 12 minutes of action, Griffen failed to attempt a single shot, recording just one rebound and committing one turnover. The quiet stat line marked another frustrating chapter in what has been a difficult transition for Griffen since transferring to Kansas.
Even Storr, who has spent much of the season in the doghouse due to bad body language and inconsistent play, logged 17 minutes compared to Griffen's 12.
This kind of limited impact is a far cry from the player who showed flashes of immense potential during his time at Alabama. Griffen had been showing signs of improvement recently, but Saturday’s performance felt like a step back.
With Adams unavailable, this was a game where his skills could have made a difference, yet he remained mostly invisible on the floor.
The question now is whether Kansas and Griffen can find a way to make the partnership work.
The talent is clearly there, but the fit has been far from seamless so far. For a team with big ambitions and a roster still figuring out its depth, unlocking Griffen’s potential could be critical.
Saturday’s win was an important one for Kansas, but it also served as a reminder of the work still to be done.
With Adams’ status uncertain and conference play ramping up, the spotlight on players like Griffen will only grow brighter.
If the Jayhawks hope to reach their goals this season, they’ll need him to find his rhythm—and quickly.