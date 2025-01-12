Shakeel Moore Is Transforming Kansas' Defense, One Hustle Play at a Time
Shakeel Moore has been a game-changer for Kansas Basketball.
The Mississippi State transfer has been flying around the court, making big plays on both ends and giving the Jayhawks a serious edge defensively. With his athleticism and relentless on-ball pressure, Moore has helped take Kansas’ defense to another level.
In Saturday’s gritty win over Cincinnati, Moore delivered again.
Late in the second half, with the Bearcats threatening to close the gap, Arrinten Page missed a dunk that could have made it a one-point game. Moore didn’t waste the opportunity—he turned up the intensity, driving for a layup that pushed Kansas ahead 42-37 with just over five minutes left. From there, the Jayhawks locked down, outscoring Cincinnati 12-3 to seal the win.
Moore finished the game with eight points on 4-for-9 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 27 minutes of high-energy action. His impact, though, went way beyond the stat sheet.
Earlier in the week, against Arizona State, Moore showed just how disruptive he can be. Whether it was stepping into passing lanes or shutting down drives to the basket, he was everywhere.
"And, you know, [Shakeel Moore] is a difference-maker defensively [...] and then everybody else was better the second half," Self said after the game against the Sun Devils.
Bill Self couldn’t stop praising his effort against the Bearcats, too.
"[Shakeel Moore] and KJ [Adams Jr.] defensively in the second half just kind of inspired everybody else to guard. And it was good.”
Moore even capped off the Cincinnati game with an electrifying dunk, sparking a late rally led by Zeke Mayo and locking in the Jayhawks' third straight win.
Despite dealing with injuries earlier in the season, Moore is proving he’s here to stay.
His energy and hustle are infectious, and for a Kansas team that thrives on defense, he’s quickly becoming indispensable.