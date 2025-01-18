KANSAS

Social Media Reacts to Kansas Basketball's Rivalry Win over Kansas State

As with any rivalry game, the Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats had fans buzzing.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans cheer before the start of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans cheer before the start of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball fans had plenty to cheer about on Saturday after the Jayhawks secured an 84-74 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Sunflower Showdown delivered all the drama fans expected, and social media lit up with reactions from every corner of the rivalry.

Big-Time Performances Spark Online Buzz

Hunter Dickinson and Zkee Mayo stole the spotlight, earning heaps of praise. Dickinson dominated the paint with 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting, eight rebounds, and three assists, anchoring the Jayhawks throughout the game.

Mayo delivered when it mattered most, scoring efficiently with 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting and stepping up in critical moments to keep Kansas in control.

Rivalry Drama Lights Up Social Media

As with any Kansas-Kansas State matchup, emotions ran high, and fans were quick to share their takes online.

Kansas supporters celebrated the win with memes, highlight reels, and plenty of playful rivalry banter, while Kansas State fans sarcastically took the loss in stride.

Analysts Weigh In on the Showdown

Basketball experts also joined the conversation, breaking down the Jayhawks’ key to victory.

The duo of Dickinson and Mayo drew the most attention, with many analysts praising Dickinson’s inside dominance and Mayo’s ability to step up under pressure. Kansas’s strong team effort in the second half also earned recognition.

