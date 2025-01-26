The Morning Jayhawk: What You Need to Know About Kansas' Loss to Houston
In a thrilling double-overtime game at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 7 Houston Cougars, 92-86.
The Jayhawks led by as many as 10 points but struggled to maintain their advantage in the closing moments of regulation and the first overtime.
Here's everything you need to know, including highlights and recaps.
WATCH: Dajuan Harris Jr. Sparks Kansas Basketball with Incredible First Half
The Jayhawks guard started strong with eight points and seven assists in the first half.
WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Flory Bidunga Stuns Houston With Highlight Dunks
Bidunga has rapidly established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the Big 12.
Kansas Basketball Collapses in Double-OT Loss to No. 7 Houston
The Jayhawks came up short at home, wasting a significant opportunity.
Disaster in Lawrence: AJ Storr's Missed Free Throws Cap Kansas Basketball Collapse
The Wisconsin transfer delivered his most disappointing performance yet in a Jayhawks uniform.
Bill Self Delivers Blunt Response to Kansas Basketball Doubters After Houston Loss
Self isn't backing down from critics after the tough home loss.
3 Bright Spots for Kansas Basketball in Brutal Houston Loss
It wasn’t all bad for the Jayhawks, despite their collapse against the Cougars.
3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Heartbreaking Double OT Loss to Houston
On Saturday, Kansas suffered a double-overtime loss at home to Houston.
Key Stats from the Game...
- Final Score: Houston 92, Kansas 86 (2OT)
- Field Goal Percentage: Kansas 45.5%, Houston 47.9%
- Three-Point Percentage: Kansas 36.0%, Houston 38.5%
- Free Throw Percentage: Kansas 56.7%, Houston 74.2%
- Rebounds: Kansas 40, Houston 42
- Turnovers: Kansas 12, Houston 5
- Points off Turnovers: Houston 18, Kansas 7
- Career-High Performance: Flory Bidunga scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
- Three-Pointers Made: Rylan Griffen led Kansas with 5 threes.
Up Next: Kansas vs. UCF
The Jayhawks will take on UCF on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in their second matchup of the season.
Kansas dominated the first meeting with a commanding 51-point victory and will aim for a similar outcome as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s double-overtime loss to Houston.