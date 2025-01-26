KANSAS

The Morning Jayhawk: What You Need to Know About Kansas' Loss to Houston

Here’s your recap of how the Jayhawks performed, key takeaways, stats, and all the important details following yesterday’s game.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a thrilling double-overtime game at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 7 Houston Cougars, 92-86.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 10 points but struggled to maintain their advantage in the closing moments of regulation and the first overtime.

Here's everything you need to know, including highlights and recaps.

The Morning Jayhawk

Flory Bidunga
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) celebrates with center Hunter Dickinson (1) after scoring against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Welcome to The Morning Jayhawk—your go-to postgame newsletter featuring all the latest articles, highlights, and updates from the game.

WATCH: Dajuan Harris Jr. Sparks Kansas Basketball with Incredible First Half

The Jayhawks guard started strong with eight points and seven assists in the first half.

WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Flory Bidunga Stuns Houston With Highlight Dunks

Bidunga has rapidly established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the Big 12.

Kansas Basketball Collapses in Double-OT Loss to No. 7 Houston

The Jayhawks came up short at home, wasting a significant opportunity.

Disaster in Lawrence: AJ Storr's Missed Free Throws Cap Kansas Basketball Collapse

The Wisconsin transfer delivered his most disappointing performance yet in a Jayhawks uniform.

Bill Self Delivers Blunt Response to Kansas Basketball Doubters After Houston Loss

Self isn't backing down from critics after the tough home loss.

3 Bright Spots for Kansas Basketball in Brutal Houston Loss

It wasn’t all bad for the Jayhawks, despite their collapse against the Cougars.

3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Heartbreaking Double OT Loss to Houston

On Saturday, Kansas suffered a double-overtime loss at home to Houston.

Key Stats from the Game...

  • Final Score: Houston 92, Kansas 86 (2OT)
  • Field Goal Percentage: Kansas 45.5%, Houston 47.9%
  • Three-Point Percentage: Kansas 36.0%, Houston 38.5%
  • Free Throw Percentage: Kansas 56.7%, Houston 74.2%
  • Rebounds: Kansas 40, Houston 42
  • Turnovers: Kansas 12, Houston 5
  • Points off Turnovers: Houston 18, Kansas 7
  • Career-High Performance: Flory Bidunga scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
  • Three-Pointers Made: Rylan Griffen led Kansas with 5 threes.

Up Next: Kansas vs. UCF

The Jayhawks will take on UCF on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in their second matchup of the season.

Kansas dominated the first meeting with a commanding 51-point victory and will aim for a similar outcome as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s double-overtime loss to Houston.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Elite Kansas Basketball Signee Moves Ahead of Duke Commit

Bill Self Critiques Kansas Basketball Student Section Ahead of Houston Showdown

Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Provides Injury Update on Forward Duo

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball