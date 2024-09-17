Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of freshman Flory Bidunga, a five-star center recruit from the class of 2024.
Coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and making a name for himself at Kokomo High School in Indiana, Bidunga turned heads as one of the top high school players in the nation before arriving in Lawrence. As the Jayhawks prepare for the upcoming season, Bidunga’s addition brings a sense of excitement and hope for the program’s future.
Here are three reasons why Kansas fans should be excited about Bidunga joining the Jayhawks.
1. Elite Pedigree and Production
Bidunga arrives at Kansas with an impressive track record.
As a senior at Kokomo High, he averaged 19.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 4.4 blocked shots per game, while shooting an astonishing 81.4 percent from the field.
His accolades include being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year for both his junior and senior seasons, as well as earning a spot on the Naismith Boys High School All-America Third Team.
Bidunga was ranked as high as No. 6 by ESPN and Rivals during his recruitment process and finished his high school career ranked No. 14 by 247Sports, No. 17 by ESPN, and No. 19 by Rivals.
2. Physical Tools and Athleticism
Standing at 6’8” with exceptional length and a well-built frame, Bidunga has the physical presence needed to thrive in the frontcourt.
He’s one of the most athletic big men in the nation, known for his explosive leaping ability and quickness in transition. Bidunga’s ability to run the floor and finish powerfully around the rim makes him a threat on both ends of the court.
His combination of strength and agility is rare, allowing him to defend, rebound, and score efficiently.
3. High Potential and Upside
Bidunga’s game is still evolving, but his ceiling is incredibly high.
Having only been in the U.S. for a few years, his growth has been rapid, and he’s shown a strong work ethic and positive attitude.
While his offensive game is still developing, particularly in terms of shooting and ball handling, his energy, hustle, and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset for Kansas.
As he continues to refine his skills, Bidunga’s upside could be a game-changer for the Jayhawks.
