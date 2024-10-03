Three Reasons Rylan Griffen is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Over the offseason, Kansas Basketball made a crucial addition in Rylan Griffen, a Dallas native, who arrives in Lawrence after a big-time sophomore season with Alabama.
Here are three reasons why Griffen is set to be a game-changer for Kansas this season.
1. Elite Three-Point Shooting
One of the biggest assets Griffen brings to Kansas is his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. During his sophomore season at Alabama, Griffen shot an impressive 39.2% from three-point range, making him a serious threat from deep.
His consistent shooting helps stretch defenses, opening up the floor for Kansas' offense.
Whether it’s catch-and-shoot opportunities or creating his own shot, Griffen’s three-point shooting will be crucial in Kansas' offensive schemes.
This efficiency from beyond the arc is something Kansas has been looking for, and Griffen’s ability to knock down shots will make opposing defenses think twice about sagging off him.
2. Versatility on Both Ends of the Floor
Griffen's skill set extends beyond just his shooting.
At 6-foot-5, he has the size, length, and athleticism to contribute in multiple areas. He averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game at Alabama, showing his ability to impact the game in various ways.
Offensively, he’s comfortable handling the ball, driving to the rim, or playing off the ball. His versatility will give Kansas head coach Bill Self plenty of lineup options.
On defense, Griffen’s wingspan and lateral quickness allow him to guard multiple positions.
His ability to switch and defend on the perimeter makes him a reliable two-way player, something that fits Kansas' system perfectly.
3. Clutch Factor and Winning Mentality
Griffen’s efficiency and poise make him a clutch performer in key moments.
Shooting 45.4% from the field and 81.0% from the free-throw line, he’s proven to be reliable under pressure. His ability to knock down important shots, whether it's from deep or at the line, will make him one of Kansas' go-to players in crunch time.
His winning mentality was a big part of Alabama’s success, and it’s something that Kansas fans can look forward to seeing.