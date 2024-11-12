Tom Izzo's 'Same Old Guy' Remark Falls Short for Kansas Basketball’s Dickinson
When Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke about former Michigan standout Hunter Dickinson ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions Classic showdown between Kansas and Michigan State, he made a comment that’s likely to raise a few eyebrows in Lawrence.
"He hasn't changed much, he's the same old guy," Izzo said. "Just more experienced."
For the uninitiated, that might seem like a compliment. But for Kansas, it might carry a spicy undertone. Izzo’s remarks about Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas in 2022-23, highlight how the seven-footer’s impact is being underestimated—whether intentionally or not.
To be clear, Dickinson has indeed kept much of his game intact since his move to Kansas.
The big man is still a dominant force in the paint, still posting double-doubles and still wreaking havoc in the post. But if Izzo is going to suggest that the "same old guy" is simply the same player he was at Michigan, that may be missing the bigger picture.
What Izzo—and perhaps many other coaches—don't fully appreciate is the evolution of Dickinson’s game.
Yes, he’s still a bruiser in the low post, but he’s added an extra dimension to his offensive arsenal this season.
While his 3-point shooting numbers may be down from what he showed at Michigan, where he became known for being able to stretch the floor, Dickinson’s growth lies in his leadership, his clutch performances, and his ability to impact the game when it matters most.
In his first two games with Kansas, Dickinson proved just how much more he brings to the table.
Against North Carolina, he dropped 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, showcasing his familiar dominance inside. But it was his clutch play in the final moments—scoring the last three points of the game to seal a 92-89 win—that had the Jayhawks faithful buzzing.
It was a moment that said, "This is a different player now," one with experience, poise, and a championship mindset that wasn’t there during his Michigan days.
What they’ve got in Kansas is a player with more experience, more poise, and more to prove than ever before.
And when the game’s on the line, that’s exactly the kind of player they want leading the charge.