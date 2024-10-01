Top 2025 Five-Star Guard Visits Kansas Basketball Arch Rival
Five-star basketball prospect Darryn Peterson, a top target for the Kansas Jayhawks, made waves this weekend by visiting their arch-rival, Kansas State.
Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Peterson is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the 2025 class and is known for his blend of size, length, and scoring versatility.
Where Does Kansas Basketball Stand with Darryn Peterson?
Peterson, who excels as both a point and shooting guard, has narrowed his college options to Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State, and USC.
While the Jayhawks have been aggressive in their pursuit, the Wildcats rolled out the red carpet during his official visit this weekend in an attempt to sway him away from Lawrence.
Kansas, however, has been considered a frontrunner in Peterson's recruitment, with many insiders believing the Jayhawks have a slight edge.
Head coach Bill Self and his staff have been consistent in showing Peterson that he could be a key piece of their future, especially with his ability to play both on and off the ball.
Peterson's recruitment has been one of the most talked-about in the nation, and his decision could come as early as before his senior season.
With his recent visit to Ohio State and Kansas State now complete, Jayhawks fans anxiously await to see if one of the top players in the 2025 class will choose Kansas over their biggest rivals.
