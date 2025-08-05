Star 2026 Center Includes Kansas Basketball In His Final 12
On Monday evening, Arafan Diane revealed an updated list of his final 12 schools. The Kansas Jayhawks were included in the list, keeping them in the mix to potentially land the top-rated big in the country for the Class of 2026.
Diane, a 7-foot, 260-pound big man, has enjoyed a great end to the summer heading into his final year. He competed with the Iowa United squad, which is a part of the 3SSB circuit.
In the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships, Diane dominated on the floor. He averaged 21.6 points, 13 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He has a high motor and is consistently finding the ball, whether it's in the air for alley oops or coming off the rim for rebounds.
Diane can score in a variety of ways on the floor and gives a similar resemblance to current and former bigs in Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson, Udoka Azubuike, David McCormack, and Joel Embiid.
With the 2025–26 season right around the corner, recruiting remains a year-round priority. Bill Self has his eye on several 2026 prospects, and this is one he should keep pursuing.
Twelve schools is a lot, meaning at any moment, Diane could cut down to a smaller amount. This is a 2026 prospect that Bill Self does not want to lose out on.
For Diane, it will be his moment to step into the spotlight. All eyes will be on him and the rest of the 2026 class, as the roster is once again expected to undergo major changes ahead of the 2026–27 season.